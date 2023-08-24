JEFFERSON,Tex. (KTAL/KMSS) — Jefferson high graduated several players this year, forcing other players to step up on the team. One of the biggest changes for the Bulldogs is the new work ethic and mindset the rising senior class implemented.

The last time Jefferson finished first in district was during the 2018-2019 season, and three years later, they’ve reclaimed the district title. The Bulldogs are coming off an 8-3 season and they have the resources on their team that could take them deeper into the playoffs this year.

“They do a good job of working together, really pulling for each other, just like the drill we just did, you can hear a lot of cheering on the sidelines, just picking each other up,” said head coach, Antwain Jimmerson.

Senior offensive lineman, Bryce Clark added, “I think the work ethic changed a lot. We play more like a team now, more like a family than we did last year. More intense, more like they want to do this, like they want to be here, and that we want to go deep in the playoffs.”

While the Bulldogs were left with several spots to fill overall, they’re returning a good bit of experience on their offensive line, in addition to the talent coming into these positions.

“We definitely feel like we really have a good group up front, and you can tell by early scrimmage it had a lot of success up front,” said Jimmerson.

Jefferson was tasked with filling a lot of holes defensively, but the overall talent and hunger of the Bulldogs this year could lead them to a successful season.

The Bulldogs open the season Friday, August 25th at 7:30 p.m. when they play host to the New Boston Lions.