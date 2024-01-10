MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Jason Hammett has been named the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach for Marshall ISD following Coach Jack Alvarez’s retirement.

Hammett is no stranger to Maverick’s football and athletics. For the past two years, he was Coach Alvarez’s right-hand man, serving as an Assistant Coach and the Assistant Athletic Director.

Hammett plans to continue growing the powerful program he helped Coach Alvarez cultivate.

“There will be some stylistic changes,” explained Coach Hammett. “The meat and potatoes of what good football is and what [Coach Alvarez] and I believed in for the last two years isn’t going to change very much.”

Coach Alvarez put together an incredibly strong coaching staff that led the Mavericks to the playoffs the past two years. Coach Hammett plans to not only sustain that talent but enhance it.

“Some guys have a knack for holding kids accountable with tough coaching and still making sure the kid knows that you love them,” said Coach Hammett. “That’s one thing with our staff. Between some of the guys I knew before we started here two years ago and some of those guys I didn’t know, they really excel at that.”

Coach Hammett has ample experience after coaching for 23 years.

He has big plans for all Mavericks Athletics. Hammett plans to prioritize participation and quality experiences for all student athletes.