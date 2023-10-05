BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Airline Vikings offense has been one of the most explosive in the state of Louisiana. The Vikings are averaging 50 points per game and quarterback Ben Taylor leads the state with 1,777 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Jarvis Davis has been Taylor’s top target, Davis is 3rd in Louisiana with 562 yards with three touchdown receptions. Davis is averaging 15.6 yards per catch.

Airline head coach Justin Scogin feels like it’s a good thing for such a likable kid to have this kind of success on the field.

“He’s a great kid, he works hard. The biggest thing about him is the way he practices and prepares himself,” said Scogin. “He’s been an extremely bright spot this whole season.”

Scogin knew Davis was talented but didn’t realize he’d have this much success this quickly.

“He’s far exceeded every expectation that I had. I knew he was going to be good but he’s kind of taken over the game,” said Scogin. “It’s good anytime a kid steps up and takes that role, but it’s even more fun when a kid is extremely likable, makes good grades and does everything right too. That’s been another fun part of it.”

Airline (5-0, 2-0) plays host to Captain Shreve (4-1, 2-0) in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week on Friday night.