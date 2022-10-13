BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A six touchdown performance from Airline running back Tre Jackson led Airline to a 55-42 win over Haughton on Thursday night.

With the win the Vikings now hold sole possession of first place in district 1-5A, and will keep sole possession with a Parkway loss tomorrow night.

Airline improves to 4-3 overall and 4-0 in district play. Haughton falls to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in league play.

Next week Airline will face Byrd. Haughton will take on Benton.

OTHER THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES

Huntington 50, Woodlawn 28. Raiders remain undefeated in district 1-4A play.

Calvary 51, Green Oaks 14. The Cavaliers win their 50th consecutive district game.

Booker T. Washington 34, Bossier 32. The Lions win their first game of the season.