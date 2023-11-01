SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Huntington football looks to their best players to guide the team to success on and off the field. One of the biggest leaders for the Raiders is running back Ja’Marion Washington.

“Big time players make big-time plays in big-time games,” said Huntington head coach Stephen Dennis. “Jamarion is a big-time player.

Huntington’s win over Evangel Friday night was a huge win for the Raiders.

Washington played a crucial role in the win. He racked up 260 total yards and nine touchdowns.

“He’s just a very good athlete, extremely explosive,” added Dennis. “He has good vision and is just an extremely hard worker. He puts the work in year-round to be excellent on this football field. He’s an extremely explosive athlete, his nickname is speedy.”

“Speed, I can cut on a dime, it’s an effort thing with me,” Washington said. “I’m going to try my best all the time. It’s always mental. I’ll never quit on you and anything you ask me to do I’ll do it.”

“I think his maturity and his toughness,” Dennis said. “He’s an extremely mature and hard-working kid. He’s got a work ethic that is outside of this world. He’s earned everything that has come his way this year.”

Despite all the individual accolades Washington is a team first guy.

“I really love this team, it’s just a brotherhood,” added the junior. “We believe in each other even when we’re down. I go tell the defense we got your back and you guys have got ours.”

Coach Dennis says Washington is one of the Raiders’ most efficient playmakers. It wasn’t surprising to see Washington standout in one of Huntington’s biggest games of the year.

“To say that we were shocked that would be a little bit of a lie,’ explained Coach Dennis. “We knew we needed our guys to step up and he’s a big-time player for us. We knew that he would have a big game.”

Washington is now eligible for the Marketplace Chevy Athlete of the Year Award, which comes with a $2,500 scholarship. The Athlete of the Year Banquet will take place in May 2024.