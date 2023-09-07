SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Huntington defeated Byrd in a shocker on Thursday night, improving their record to 2-0.

The Yellowjackets got on the board early with Malachi Johnson finding the endzone for a touchdown. Once Huntington got the ball, a Byrd interception by James Logan put the Yellowjackets back in Raider territory.

That interception set up another Byrd touchdown to make it 14-0 in the first quarter. Going into halftime Huntington managed to close the gap to only four points, 28-24.

Although the Raiders trailed in the first half, they responded well after halftime. A Huntington wide receiver screenplay allowed Kaleb Tucker to bring it to the house for the game-winning touchdown. Despite a Byrd touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter, the Yellowjackets fell to the Raiders 44-43.

Huntington prepares to take on Neville on the road next week. Byrd will look to add a win to their 0-2 record, when they face Calvary at home.