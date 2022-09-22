SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Huntington earned their first win in the new-look District 1-4A with an emotional 28-20 win over defending league champion Northwood. The Falcons took a 7-6 lead into the final minutes of the first half, before a text-book two minute drive capped off by a Quintavion White touchdown gave the Falcons a 14-6 lead heading into the break.

The first drive of the second half found Huntington gaining some offensive momentum. With three first downs, the Raiders found themselves inside the Northwood 15 yard line. But the Northwood defense stood tall, stopping Huntington on fourth and short and giving the Falcons the ball back.

The most critical play in the second half came late in the third quarter, when Mason Welch connected with Mar’jayvious Moss on a 48 yard touchdown strike. Instead, a holding penalty took the points off the board, and instead of holding a 20-6 lead, Northwood’s drive ended with no points and that same 14-6 score.

In the first half, Ta’derius Collins was a game wrecker. Collins lived in the backfield, notching two and a half sacks and three tackles for loss. To negate the Falcons pass rush, Huntington’s second half offense utilized more screens and quick passes. The Raiders scored the go-ahead touchdown on a screen that John Solomon took 84 yards to the house.

The Raiders improve to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in district play. Northwood falls to 2-2 and 0-1 in league play. The Falcons will travel to Bossier next week, Huntington will host Minden.