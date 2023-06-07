ROUND ROCK, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The Harleton Wildcats haven’t faced much adversity this season.

Entering the 2A state championship game, Harleton had lost just one game all year on their way to a 31-1 overall record.

For the first six innings on Wednesday the Wildcats faced plenty of adversity, unable to push a run across, and stepped up to the plate down 3-0 in the bottom of the 7th.

After pulling within a run, Braden Hopkins two-run double walked off Collinsville and punched Harleton’s ticket to the 2A championship, 4-3.

The Wildcats will face Shiner at 12:00 tomorrow for the 2A title.