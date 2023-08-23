HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Homer is looking to bring home another state championship but this time with a new quarterback under center.

Zyon Warren will be making the switch from defensive tackle to quarterback as the leader of the pelicans offense.

“I came to school one day and Coach sat me down and said ‘how would you feel about playing quarterback?’ I said ‘Oh quarterback,’ Warren said. “I was nervous at first, I’m not going to lie but now the coaches and the players have calmed me down, I’m learning the plays and I think I’m going to be great at it.”

“I just saw it in him,’ head coach Richie Casey said. “He has all the qualities of a great leader and a great quarterback so I didn’t hesitate to make the move. I don’t care what position you play, what size you are or anything like that. If you can get the job done, that’s what we’ll do.”

Casey says having several guys play both sides of the ball, they have the talent to compete at a high level.

“Most of our players play both sides of the ball,” Casey said. “We’re used to do it. We just go both ways. I tell them from day one you play two positions and you have to work hard at both of them.”

The senior class is adamant on brining home another state championship ring since last winning in 2021.

Homer takes on Union Friday, September 1 at 7 p.m.