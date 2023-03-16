HOMER, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The third member of the 2023 Homer Pelican senior class is heading to the next level.

2021 state champion Offensive Lineman Camron Winzer signed with Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas on Thursday.



“I just want to get away from here for a while, experience new things,” Winzer said for his reason signing to the NAIA school.

Winzer joins Walteze Champ (Texas Southern) and Brendon Harris (Northwestern State) as Pelicans who are headed to the college level from Homer’s 2023 senior class.