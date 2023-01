BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On December 22nd, Calvary suffered one of its two losses to in state opponents, a 59-54 defeat against Huntington.

On Wednesday the Cavs got their revenge, 52-49, thanks to Rondae Hill’s three pointer as time expired.

With the win, the Cavs improve to 13-2 against LHSAA opponents. Calvary will battle Bossier on Saturday.

Huntington falls to 13-6. The loss snaps a six-game win streak. The Raiders face Booker T. Washington on Tuesday.