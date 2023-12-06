HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Haynesville Golden Tornado has been a staple at the Caesars Superdome at the LHSAA State Championships.

The program has won 17 state championships, 2nd only to John Curtis Christian in the state of Louisiana. The Golden Tornadoe have played for a state championship 26 times.

David Franklin’s team is back in the Division IV (Non-Select) State Championship game for the first time since a 2016 loss to Logansport.

Franklin is encouraging his players to ‘soak in’ the experience and enjoy the trip to New Orleans but wants them to be ready for a battle on the big stage.

“Sometimes it can be a little eye-opening,” said Franklin. “You got to get used to it, but once you get started, it’s ok.”

None of the players on the 2023 roster have played in the Superdome, but with all the history and tradition of the Golden Tornado program, many of them have experienced it as a fan.

“It’s been a while since they’ve been there. They’ve been, but they haven’t played in there,” said Franklin. “It’s all new for them. It’s a fun experience just to go.”

Haynesville will play Oak Grove on Thursday at 7 p.m., a team who beat them decisively, 61-27 back on October 6th. Franklin believes Haynesville needs to get ahead early in the game to settle his kids in.

“It’s not going to be easy but that’s what makes this fun,” said Franklin. “It’s not fun to go play someone who’s sorry in the championship game.”

Despite being an underdog, Franklin thinks the Golden Tornado players will enter Thursday’s game with confidence.

“That’s why you have to go play the game,” said Franklin. “We’ve been in the dome and been favored by a lot and lost, and we’ve been in the dome before and been picked to be beat by a lot and won.”