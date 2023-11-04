HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Haynesville claims the Class A District 1 Championship with a shut out 23-0 victory over Homer Friday night at Homer Stadium.

Haynesville and Homer are one of the biggest high school rivalries in Louisiana. The Golden Tornado snapped the Pelicans’ four game win streak against Haynesville.

“Our kids were very disciplined tonight,” said Haynesville head coach David Franklin. “You have to eliminate mistakes and we did that tonight. In the first half our kids were sharp in everything they did. We were the better team tonight.”

The opening drive set the tone for the night. The Golden Tornado found the endzone in the first three plays. Haynesville held the Pelicans to a scoreless matchup.

“Anytime you can get the ball on their end of the field that’s certainly a big boost in a game like this,” Coach Franklin said. “It didn’t just stop it continued. That’s what we wanted to do.”

“That set the tone a lot,” said freshman running back Donnie Critton. “I feel like that made the game go better. We haven’t beat them in about three years now. That makes the team feel even better and made the coaches feel better.”

Haynesville finishes the regular season with an overall record of 9-1 and as undefeated district champions.