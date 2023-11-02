HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Haynesville is preparing to face Homer in the last game of the regular season.

The Golden Tornado is averaging 39 points per game. They’ll be going up against the Pelicans’ defense that’s holding opponents to 18 points on average.

“We’re playing a different defense this Friday,” said Haynesville head coach David Franklin. “We’re not about numbers. That doesn’t really matter as long as we got one more than they got. The same thing defensively. [Homer] is just really good on both sides of the ball. They have so much team speed.”

The Golden Tornado and Pelicans are the only 5-0 teams in Class A District 1. That means the winner of this week’s regular season finale will claim the district title.

Haynesville (8-1, 5-0) will travel to Homer (7-2, 5-0) on Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m.