HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There’s a new face under center for the Haughton Buccaneers that looks to lead them to the playoffs again. Christian Turner takes over the starting quarterback job for Collins Rains.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 6-6 season with a 2nd round playoff run. They have been playing their best football late in the season, and that trend is likely to continue with a Turner under center.

The new quarterback will have plenty of athletes to get the ball to. According to head coach Jason Brotherton, the wide receiver position will be one of the strengths of the team, but it’s Turner’s ability to run and improvise that could make the difference for the Bucs.



“It’s the run game but it’s not the called runs, it’s the off script, protection breaks down,” said Brotherton, “He made a couple of those against Ruston in the spring, which they’re really good by the way. I think he had two 40-plus-yard runs on scramble plays. Those are the things you don’t build into the game plan and all of a sudden at the end of the game you have an extra 80 yards there that weren’t accounted for. We’re excited about that and that allows receivers that can get open when he extends plays and to make plays in the passing game that way too.”



Haughton has made the playoffs 26 straight seasons, so Brotherton feels that is now a goal for every season.

The Buccaneers open the season on Friday, September 1st at 7:00 p.m. when they play host to Red River.