HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Haughton baseball duo of Colin Rains and Austin Anderson will remain teammates at the college level. The two will head to Northwestern State together not only has high school teammates, but roommates.

They’re both excited for the next chapter of their athletic and academic careers.

“My parents can come, my sisters, my family, my grandparents, aunts, uncles, everyone, that was a big factor,” Rains said.

The Haughton quarterback becomes the second consecutive Buc starting signal caller to play Division I baseball. Peyton Stovall is currently playing for the University of Arkansas.



Rains says the similarities between his home town and his soon to be college town were a big factor in him signing with NSU.

“Natchitoches is kind of like Haughton, it’s a small town vibe, everyone knows everyone so I think I fit in real well down there.”

Anderson and Rains have helped guide the Buccaneer senior class to a 54-18 overall record through their first three seasons of high school baseball. Anderson says the Demons genuine interest drew him to Natchitoches.

“When I visited them, I saw the place and it was really nice, I liked the coaches, they treated me like it was home there,” said Anderson. “They were the first team interested in me so I kind of knew I was gonna go there.”

The duo will join fellow Buccaneer Roman Talbert to give the Demons three Haughton

products. Airline’s Carson Carey, Benton’s Grayson Gates and Cole Horton, Parkway’s Hayden Knotts, Beckville’s Tyler Bryan, Hallsville’s Drayton Brown, and Byrd’s Mason Langdon are the other players with ArkLaTex ties on the 2023 roster.