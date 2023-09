SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — James Bradford picked up his first win as a head coach as Green Oaks scored on a 4th down touchdown pass in overtime to beat Southwood 12-6.

Jeremy Tyler gave Southwood a 1st half lead with a touchdown run in the 2nd quarter.

Mike Green was also making his debut at Southwood and you could see a marked improvement in the Cowboys program.