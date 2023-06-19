SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Green Oaks has named James Bradford Jr. Head Football Coach

Bradford succeeds Chadwick Lewis who resigned at the conclusion of the school year.

A coaching veteran in the ArkLaTex, Bradford has made previous coaching stops at C.E. Byrd and Huntington High School.

No stranger to Green Oaks, Bradford has served as the Giants’ Defensive Coordinator over the last two seasons.

The Giants are seeking their first winning record since 2020, after posting a 3-18 record over the last two years, with two wins coming via forfeit.

The school is also in the process of approving the building of an on-campus stadium. The Giants currently play at Northwood’s Jerry Burton Memorial Stadium.