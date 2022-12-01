LINCOLN, Ne (KMSS/KTAL) – Decoldest Crawford is on the move yet again. The Shreveport native’s newest home is the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Green Oaks alum announced the decision via social media on Thursday.

“I’m forever thankful for University of Nebraska, Coach Mickey (Joseph), staff, teammates and all of the Husker fans at UNL,” Crawford said in his statement.

Crawford didn’t see game action for the Cornhuskers, suffering an injury during fall camp that forced him to miss the entirety of his true freshman season.

Crawford left Green Oaks as a three-star wide receiver prospect, committing to Nebraska over Auburn, Texas, and Florida after committing and decommitting from LSU.

Nebraska wide receivers coach and former interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph, who recruited Crawford at LSU and Nebraska was arrested on suspicion of assault on Wednesday. He is currently on administrative leave.

North Caddo wide receiver Omarion Miller is currently committed to Nebraska.