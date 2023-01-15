RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Ruston is about to get much colder.

Former Nebraska and Green Oaks wide receiver Decoldest Crawford announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech Friday afternoon.

Crawford spent his redshirt freshman year in Lincoln, but didn’t see action for the Cornhuskers after suffering an injury in fall camp.

Crawford is a one-time LSU commit, and former three-star prospect in the class of 2022. He was an All-State selection in his senior year at Green Oaks.

Louisiana Tech will face Nebraska on September 23rd.