SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Captain Shreve Gators got off to a slow start but seem to have turned a corner with three straight wins, including last week’s victory over previously unbeaten Parkway.

This isn’t Captain Shreve’s most talented team during the Adam Kirby era, but it’s the team with the most resiliency.

Kirby goes into every week with confidence the Gators are going to come away with a victory, and the reason for that is quite simple: according to the Captain Shreve head coach, it’s the mindset of his players.

“They come to work every day; they’re fun to be around, fun to coach. I’m having more fun coaching this year than any year I’ve had coaching,” said Kirby. “They’re just fun to come to work with every day, they’re fun to be around.”

While the Gators are all about having fun, they know when it’s time to get to work.

“When it’s time to flip the switch and work, they want to be coached hard. They don’t shy away from being coached hard,” said Kirby. “You don’t get any attitude from them, and they try to take the coaching and apply it to their individual positions. I feel confident going into any game with this group.”

Captain Shreve (4-1, 2-0) travels to Airline (5-0, 2-0) in a game that could decide the 5A District 1 championship in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.