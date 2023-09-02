TEXARKANA,Tex. (KTAL/KMSS) — The battle between two state heavyweights ended tonight with Pleasant Grove improving their record to 2-0 after defeating Byrd 27-7 in their home opener.

The Hawks started things quickly in the first half, with starting quarterback, Ahkhari Johnson scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the game. That momentum was exactly what they needed to take home the win Friday night.

The future Arkansas Razorback, Johnson said, “The first drive for me was like, that’s all I’m thinking about, move the ball move the ball, check to anything the defense give us, take anything they give us, and that’s what we did, we executed.”

The Hawks had a shutout first half, scoring 27 points and keeping the Yellowjackets out of the endzone.

Head coach, Josh Gibson, reflected on the first half, “Yeah, we started off really, really fast and played a heck of a game, executed really well early on, and then I think Byrd responded really well, you know we were up 27 to nothing at half time, and it looked like it could turn into one of those lopsided victories.”

There was a shift in momentum in the second half of the game for Pleasant Grove due to self-inflicted mistakes. While Byrd responded well, getting ten points on the board.

“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot in the third and fourth quarter, moved the ball at times, and we had penalties that put us behind the sticks, and so we can’t beat ourselves. We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot, so we clean those things us and we’ll be dangerous,” said Gibson.

“I feel like we kept fighting, I mean we didn’t let it get to us, we just kept fighting. Defense played good to back us up, so it all worked out,” added Johnson.

This is the second meeting between these two state powerhouses. Byrd head coach, Stacey Ballew, and Gibson set up the matchup between the teams themselves after years of friendship that started when they coached on the same team.

The head coaches ended the game joining both teams together in a circle on the 50-yard line, where both Ballew and Gibson spoke to the athletes then said a prayer with everyone on the field.

Pleasant Grove’s next game is neutral against Midland Christian on Saturday, September 9th. Byrd will host Huntington on Thursday, September 7th.