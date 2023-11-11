MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Marshall fought until the last minute to defeat Denison 28-20 and advanced to round two of the playoffs.

The Mavericks have made a playoff appearance 10 times in the last 11 seasons. However last year their playoff run had a quick ending, so getting to continue post season play means a lot to the players.

“It means a lot,” said senior quarterback Collier Slone. “I mean we’ve been working since the offseason. After an upsetting loss like we had last year on the one-yard line, to come out now and win just means everything to us.”

The Mavericks had a 14-10 lead at halftime and kept that momentum the rest of the game.

“It means we get to live another week,” said Marshall head coach Jack Alvarez. “I mean this is what we work for year-round, so we can make a playoff run. For these seniors it might be over, but everybody else goes straight to the offseason and continue working to be right here. I just ask [the players] to lay it on the line.”

The Mavs offense showed the chemistry and confidence they’ve been building. Slone connected with different targets on the offense all throughout the night.

The Marshall defense displayed their physicality against the Yellow Jackets. Their dominance was what kept the Mavs lead despite the great effort from Denison.

“I thought they were dominate all night long,” Coach Alvarez said. “When we got 30 yards of penalties then [Denison] goes down there and score. That made us really have to work hard to finish the game out.”

The Mavs advance in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Next Marshall (6-5, 4-2) will face Midlothian Heritage (11-0, 4-0) on Friday, November 17.