BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The easy times have been few and far between for Lakavin Thomas.

The loss of family members, injuries, and a lack of recruiting interest have all led to this point for the two-time state champion, earning a chance to continue his basketball career at Bossier Parish Community College.

“It feels good because I didn’t have faith at first,” Thomas said regarding his recruiting process. “I just kept praying and Coach Anglin gave me a chance.”

J.A. Anglin will enter his third full season as Cavalier Head Coach next year. The LSUS and Loyola Prep product has developed multiple Division I talents in his short tenure as Head Coach, sending Derek Hamilton (UTEP) and Jaedan Marshall (Nebraska-Omaha) to the next level.

Thomas leaves Bossier with two state championships, earning state title game MVP honors in March as the Bearkats defeated Carroll to win the Division II Non-Select title.