SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Tonight the Friday Night Blitz reaches week nine in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma and week eight in Louisiana. Tonight we could see our first district champions crowned, as well as top ten matchups in both Louisiana and Texas.

Re-Bath Game of the Week: Huntington at North Desoto

The biggest matchup of the year in District 1-4A pits the surprise of 2022, the North Desoto Griffins against the Huntington Raiders who will play arguably their biggest game in decades. Tonight’s winner will need just one more win to ensure at least a share of a district title and two wins to clinch an outright league championship. North Desoto has outscored opponents 179-38 in district competition. Their closest win was a 23-point victory over Evangel last game. Huntington has been tested in league play, overcoming a slow start against Woodlawn a week ago in a 50-28 victory. The Raiders also used a second half comeback against Northwood to earn their first league win of the season. Raider quarterback Kam Evans has a 23-5 touchdown to interception ratio and is the only quarterback in the state to surpass the 2,000 yard mark this year.

PREDICTION: The Griffins have been nothing short of dominant. The Raiders have historically come up short in these spots. I think tonight they finally get it done.

HUNTINGTON: 27 NORTH DESOTO: 22

Timpson at Joaquin

The Bears have arguably been the most dominant team in the entire ArkLaTex. Offensively they’re averaging 55.8 points per game. Defensively they’re allowing just 16.1 points per game. The Bears haven’t played a game closer than 26-points this year. Joaquin has flown under the radar after an early season loss to Beckville. The Rams have won five games in a row and are 3-0 on home turf, outscoring opponents 171-34.

PREDICTION: I think Joaquin is really good. They’re much better than they were when they lost to Beckville. Timpson is just too good.

TIMPSON: 48 JOAQUIN: 20

Benton at Haughton

This game is big for each team for a couple of reasons, if Benton wins the Tigers remain only one game behind Airline for a share of the District 1-5A title. Haughton needs a win to stay alive for a share of the league championship. Benton has bounced back from a distirct opening loss to Airline, scoring 56 or more points in their last three district games. Haughton could easily be 4-0 in district. A three-point loss to Parkway and a close loss to Airline are the Bucs only losses this season.

PREDICTION: All year the Bucs have played spoiler. They’ll do so again tonight.

HAUGHTON: 35 BENTON: 34

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ TEAM SELECTIONS

TEAM MEMBER WEEK EIGHT RECORD SEASON RECORD Wesley Boone 7-3 74-13 Sam Rothman 6-4 70-17 John Sartori 6-4 65-22

MATCHUP JOHN SARTORI’S PICK WESLEY BOONE’S PICK SAM ROTHMAN’S PICK Huntington at North Desoto Huntington North Desoto North Desoto Center at Carthage Carthage Carthage Carthage Timpson at Joaquin Timpson Timpson Timpson Arcadia at Homer Homer Homer Homer Pleasant Grove at Liberty-Eylau Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove Daingerfield at Queen City Daingerfield Daingerfield Daingerfield Benton at Haughton Haughton Haughton Benton Evangel at Minden Evangel Evangel Evangel Harmony at Waskom Waskom Waskom Waskom Hughes Springs at Elysian Fields Hughes Springs Hughes Springs Elysian Fields

The Friday Night Blitz begins at 10:15 on KTAL, 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS, and 11:37 on KTAL.