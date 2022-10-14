SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Tonight the Friday Night Blitz reaches week eight in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma and week seven in Louisiana. Interstate battles, historic rivalries, and crucial district matchups highlight our slate this evening.

Re-Bath Game of the Week: Prescott at Homer

In a battle of two of the top teams in their respective states we could see a matchup that features two state champions by season’s end as Prescott makes the trip from Arkansas to Louisiana. The Curley Wolves and Pelicans are each averaging over 50 points per game, while both defenses allow their opponents to score less than 16 points per contest. The Pels have won eight of their last ten home games.

PREDICTION: The athleticism the Pelicans possess is something Prescott hasn’t seen this season. Homer wins a shootout.

Homer: 60 Prescott: 45

Marshall at Texas High

One of the oldest high school football rivalries in America logs another chapter as Marshall and Texas High meet for the 101st time. The Tigers have scored 30 or more points in all but one game this season. The only time they didn’t score 30 they still won by 24 points against Tyler Legacy. Marshall has been on a win-loss roller coaster all season. They have yet to go on a winning streak, they have yet to go on a losing streak. Texas High has won every meeting since 2012.

PREDICTION: The Mavs roller coaster ride continues tonight. No back-to-back wins for Marshall this evening.

Texas High: 31 Marshall: 13

Byrd at Parkway

The most important thing to know coming into tonight is that Byrd quarterback Lake Lambert is likely to return to the field after missing last week’s loss against Haughton. Plenty is on the line for both teams. Byrd will keep their slim district championship hopes alive with a victory, while Parkway needs a win to keep pace with Airline for first place in district 1-5A. After back-to-back battles to open district play the Panthers pulled away early from Southwood last week and will be well-rested coming into tonight’s matchup.

PREDICTION: The Yellow Jackets will be extremely hungry following losses to Benton and Haughton. A chance to end Parkway’s perfect season is all the motivation an extremely talented team needs.

Byrd: 27 Parkway: 24

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ TEAM SELECTIONS

TEAM MEMBER WEEK SEVEN RECORD SEASON RECORD Wesley Boone 8-2 67-10 Sam Rothman 9-1 64-13 John Sartori 8-2 59-18

MATCHUP JOHN SARTORI’S PICK WESLEY BOONE’S PICK SAM ROTHMAN’S PICK Prescott at Homer Homer Prescott Prescott Byrd at Parkway Byrd Byrd Parkway Nashville at Ashdown Ashdown Ashdown Ashdown Nat. Central at Cpt. Shreve Captain Shreve Captain Shreve Captain Shreve Haynesville at Arcadia Arcadia Haynesville Arcadia Liberty-Eylau at Gilmer Gilmer Gilmer Gilmer North Desoto at Evangel North Desoto North Desoto North Desoto Plain Dealing at Magnolia School of Excellence Magnolia Plain Dealing Magnolia Marshall at Texas High Texas High Texas High Texas High Elysian Fields at Daingerfield Daingerfield Daingerfield Daingerfield

The Friday Night Blitz begins at 10:15 on KTAL, 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS, and 11:37 on KTAL.