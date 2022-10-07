SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Every district in the ArkLaTex has begun league play. This week we’ve got what could be the district championship in 1-2A and two of East Texas’ best battling it out in district play.

Re-Bath Game of the Week: Calvary at North Caddo

There have been plenty of big games in Vivian over the last couple of years. This one may be the biggest regular season one. The winner of tonight’s matchup will have the inside track to take district 1-2A title. Calvary has been pretty good in district play over the last decade, try 47-0 since 2012. The Titans have won three consecutive district titles with all three coming during the Cavs short stint in district 1-1A.

PREDICTION: The Titan offense has been impressive in non-district action, but Calvary is at a different level this year.

CALVARY: 45 NORTH CADDO: 25

Gilmer at Pleasant Grove

Another game that could effectively decide a district championship. The only other team that looks to rival Gilmer or Pleasant Grove for a league title appears to be Liberty-Eylau. The Buckeyes will be well-rested, last taking the field in week four. PG has yet to hit their stride since their week one win against Brock. The Hawks are 3-1 since that victory but have not been nearly as dominant, aside from a 63-28 victory against Frisco Memorial. The Hawks are a sleeping giant and if they decide this is the week they awaken they will throw a wrench in the state title outlook for Class 4A-II.

PREDICTION: Gilmer has started slow in all but one game this season. A slow start this week could give them their first loss. I think they’ll overcome it.

GILMER: 27 PLEASANT GROVE: 20

Evangel at Northwood

In a battle between two teams that have yet to hit their full potential, Northwood hosts Evangel in an upset alert spot for the Eagles. There’s no denying the talent both teams possess with the Fulghum brothers for ECA and Ta’Derius Collins and MarJayvious Moss patrolling the defensive side of the ball for Northwood. It provides one of the better matchups we’ve seen this season in Shreveport-Bossier. The Falcons have yet to play a complete ballgame and need a win to keep pace for the district 1-4A championship.

PREDICTION: What’s the point of picking games if you don’t pick some upsets every now and then? I’ll take the Eagles to get one of their biggest wins in years.

EVANGEL: 17 NORTHWOOD: 13

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ TEAM SELECTIONS

TEAM MEMBER WEEK SIX RECORD SEASON RECORD Wesley Boone 8-2 59-8 Sam Rothman 7-3 55-12 John Sartori 8-2 52-15

MATCHUP JOHN SARTORI’S PICK WESLEY BOONE’S PICK SAM ROTHMAN’S PICK Calvary at North Caddo Calvary Calvary Calvary Haughton at Byrd Haughton Byrd Byrd Evangel at Northwood Evangel Northwood Northwood Benton at Natchitoches Central Benton Benton Benton Bossier at Minden Bossier Minden Minden Spring Hill at Liberty Eylau Liberty Eylau Liberty Eylau Liberty Eylau Gilmer at Pleasant Grove Gilmer Pleasant Grove Gilmer Gladewater at Tatum Tatum Tatum Tatum Ringgold at Arcadia Arcadia Arcadia Arcadia North Desoto at Woodlawn North Desoto North Desoto North Desoto

The Friday Night Blitz begins at 10:15 on KTAL, 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS, and 11:37 on KTAL.