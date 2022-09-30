SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – We’re past the halfway point in Texas and Arkansas while Louisiana reaches week five on the Friday Night Blitz. This week we’ve got pivotal district matchups and a surprising battle of unbeatens.

Re-Bath Game of the Week: Captain Shreve at Parkway

The storylines are aplenty in this matchup. Two teams both trying to dethrone Byrd as the dominant team in District 1-5A. The Gators have their backs against the wall in the league title race following their loss to the Yellow Jackets a week ago. Parkway faced adversity for the first time in 2022 a week ago, overcoming a 7-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Haughton. Panther quarterback Ashton Martin served as the backup on last year’s district title team at Captain Shreve. This week’s matchup is a rematch of last year’s second round 5A playoff matchup. The Panthers upset the second-ranked Gators 30-23.

PREDICTION: The Gators need a win to keep their district title hopes alive. I believe that will show in a close win for Shreve.

CAPTAIN SHREVE: 20 PARKWAY: 17

Arcadia at Glenbrook

Never thought we’d be talking about an unbeaten battle between Arcadia and Glenbrook at this point in the season. The Hornets and Apaches have both been amazing stories in 2022. The Hornets haven’t posted a five win season since 2017 and can do so just five games into this season. The Hornets haven’t just been winning, they’ve been dominating. They’ve defeated opponents by an average of 24.75 points per game. Glenbrook is a dark horse state championship candidate, with wins over 4A Bossier and 2021 semi-final team Haynesville the Apaches have scored 40 or more points in three straight games, and have yet to allow more than 17 points in a single contest.



PREDICTION: Arcadia is a great story and will continue to be. Glenbrook is a bonafide contender and will show it tonight.

GLENBROOK: 50 ARCADIA: 15

Marshall at Hallsville

A couple of teams that got off to strong starts and are now in desperate need of a win. The Bobcats have suffered back to back losses after a 3-0 start, while Marshall is coming off a dominant 36-7 win over Pine Tree to give the Mavs momentum into tonight’s district battle.

PREDICTION: Marshall is a very good football team and is the best bet for a team besides Texas High to win the district championship. If that’s going to happen the Mavs will take care of business tonight.

MARSHALL: 27 HALLSVILLE: 17

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ TEAM SELECTIONS

TEAM MEMBER WEEK FIVE RECORD SEASON RECORD Wesley Boone 11-1 51-6 Sam Rothman 11-1 48-9 John Sartori 10-2 44-13

MATCHUP JOHN SARTORI’S PICK WESLEY BOONE’S PICK SAM ROTHMAN’S PICK Captain Shreve at Parkway Captain Shreve Parkway Captain Shreve Arcadia at Glenbrook Glenbrook Glenbrook Glenbrook Marshall at Hallsville Marshall Marshall Marshall Byrd at Benton Benton Benton Byrd Evangel at Woodlawn Evangel Evangel Evangel Natchitoches Central at Airline Airline Airline Airline Red River at Logansport Logansport Logansport Logansport Beckville at Hawkins Beckville Beckville Beckville Elysian Fields at Waskom Waskom Elysian Fields Waskom Horatio at Fouke Fouke Fouke Fouke

The Friday Night Blitz begins at 10:15 on KTAL, 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS, and 11:37 on KTAL.