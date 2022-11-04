SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s the final week of the regular season around the ArkLaTex. Tonight we hope the weather holds off and we crown the remainder of our district champions.

RE-BATH GAME OF THE WEEK: NORTHWOOD AT NORTH DESOTO

It’s arguably the most competitive rivalry over the last couple of seasons in Shreveport-Bossier. The Griffins haven’t won against Northwood (on the field) since 2016 but both matchups last season were decided by ten points or less. The Falcons have been dominant since a district opening loss to Huntington, defeating opponents by an average of 25 points per game. The Griffins haven’t played a game closer than a 23 point win over Evangel. Dennis Dunn is seeking his first 10-0 regular season since the 1999 season at Evangel.

PREDICTION: North Desoto’s offense gets the job done in a defensive battle.

North Desoto: 24 Northwood: 14

CALVARY AT LOYOLA

Who would’ve thought coming into the season that we’d have a winner-take-all district 1-2A championship between Loyola and Calvary? The Flyers began the season 0-3 and haven’t lost since. Last week’s win against North Caddo was the biggest for the Flyers in Mike Greene’s two year stint as Head Coach. LCP will win an outright district title with a win, the only problem is Calvary hasn’t lost a district game since 2012. The Cavs carry a 52-game district win streak into the matchup.

PREDICTION: Loyola has been a great story but this Calvary team is special.

Calvary: 39 Loyola: 14

HAUGHTON AT CAPTAIN SHREVE

Despite wins over Byrd and Natchitoches Central, Haughton enters week ten fighting for their playoff lives. The Buccaneers are the first team out of the non-select Division I playoff bracket at number 25. A win and a Hammond High loss to Ponchatoula would all but guarantee a playoff spot for the Bucs. Captain Shreve is looking for district win number two. The Gators enter the week two spots away from hosting a playoff game. They’ll need to move from the 18 spot to the 16-seed.

PREDICTION: This Haughton team deserves a playoff spot. They’re a blocked field goal against Parkway away from contending for a district title. They’ll get it done tonight.

Haughton: 27 Captain Shreve: 24

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ TEAM SELECTIONS

TEAM MEMBER WEEK TEN RECORD SEASON RECORD Wesley Boone 6-4 88-21 Sam Rothman 6-4 85-24 John Sartori 4-6 76-31

MATCHUP JOHN SARTORI’S PICK WESLEY BOONE’S PICK SAM ROTHMAN’S PICK Northwood at North Desoto North Desoto Northwood North Desoto Calvary at Loyola Calvary Calvary Calvary Haughton at Captain Shreve Haughton Haughton Haughton Homer at Haynesville Homer Homer Homer Woodlawn at Minden Woodlawn Minden Woodlawn Hope at Magnolia Magnolia Magnolia Magnolia Lafayette County at Foreman Foreman Lafayette County Lafayette County Lakeside at Green Oaks Green Oaks Green Oaks Green Oaks Airline at Southwood Airline Airline Airline Benton at Parkway Benton Parkway Benton

The Friday Night Blitz begins at 10:15 on KTAL, 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS, and 11:37 on KTAL.