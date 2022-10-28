SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Tonight the Friday Night Blitz reaches week ten in Texas, and week nine in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Tonight we’ll see district title hopes come to an end, and the playoff picture become more clear.

Re-Bath Game of the Week: North Caddo at Loyola

The Flyers have turned their season around once entering district play and still have a chance to capture an outright district title over goliath Calvary. The first step in accomplishing that feat will be taking down North Caddo. The Flyers have won four in a row after an 0-3 start and are one of two unbeaten teams remaining in District 1-2A. North Caddo is still alive for a share of the district title. The Titans will need a win tonight and a Loyola win next week against the Cavs to create a three-way tie for the league championship. Since their district opening loss to Calvary, the Titans have averaged 53 points per game and pitched their second shutout of the year in a 38-0 win against Green Oaks last week.

PREDICTION: The Flyers have begun to find their identity but they haven’t faced a team like North Caddo yet in district. The Titans get the job done tonight.

North Caddo: 50 Loyola: 28

Jefferson at Tatum

It doesn’t get any better than this. One game to determine a district champion. The Tatum Eagles have exceeded expectations in the first year of the Whitney Keeling era and are playing their best football at the perfect time, riding a three-game win streak into their biggest game of the season. The only team that has exceeded expectations more than the Eagles are the Bulldogs. Jefferson went just 2-4 in district play last season and are 48 minutes away from a league title.

PREDICTION: There’s no better quarterback to have in a big game than Cole Watson. His experience gives the Eagles the edge.

Tatum: 26 Jefferson: 24

Huntington at Evangel

The Raiders are still alive for a share of a district championship. The only way that happens is with a win tonight against a talented Evangel squad. This matchup pits two of the best quarterbacks in Shreveport-Bossier as Huntington’s Kam Evans squares off against Evangel’s Peyton Fulghum. Evans is currently Louisiana’s second most prolific passer this season. Surprisingly, the Eagles haven’t won a game on home turf this year. Speaking of home turf, Evangel will debut their brand new artificial surface Friday night.

PREDICTION: Evangel has yet to win the big game this year. Huntington keeps ECA winless on home turf.

Huntington: 30 Evangel: 20

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ TEAM SELECTIONS

TEAM MEMBER WEEK EIGHT RECORD SEASON RECORD Wesley Boone 8-2 82-15 Sam Rothman 9-1 79-18 John Sartori 7-3 72-25

MATCHUP JOHN SARTORI’S PICK WESLEY BOONE’S PICK SAM ROTHMAN’S PICK North Caddo at Loyola North Caddo North Caddo North Caddo Jefferson at Tatum Tatum Tatum Tatum Huntington at Evangel Huntington Huntington Huntington Arcadia at Magnolia Charter Magnolia Arcadia Arcadia Hooks at De Kalb De Kalb De Kalb De Kalb Waskom at Daingerfield Daingerfield Daingerfield Daingerfield Atlanta at Gladewater Atlanta Atlanta Atlanta Natchitoches Central at Haughton Haughton Haughton Haughton Pittsburg at Liberty-Eylau Pittsburg Liberty-Eylau Liberty-Eylau Malvern at Nashville Malvern Malvern Malvern

The Friday Night Blitz begins at 10:15 on KTAL, 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS, and 11:37 on KTAL.