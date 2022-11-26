SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – We’ve reached the third round of the playoffs. Find out who’s moving on to the next round and which teams seasons are coming to an end. Check out all the scores from around the area below.
LOUISIANA
Breaux Bridge 13, North Desoto 42
Many 14, Rosepine 7
Haynesville 31, Basile 7
Northwood 14, Brother Martin 28
St. Mary’s 25, St. Martin’s 29
Calvary 35, Dunham 50
Byrd 14, John Curtis 35
Glenbrook 27, OCS 28
Logansport 6, Homer 47
TEXAS
Harmony 38, West Rusk 35
Pleasant Grove 37, Aubrey 16
Carthage 28, Gilmer 7
Port Arthur Memorial 7, Longview 51
Newton 16, Daingerfield 12
Cooper 33, Joaquin 11
Timpson 41, Centerville 14
Mart 58, James Bowie 0
ARKANSAS
Prescott 29, Rison 34
Nashville 63, Elks 62
OKLAHOMA
Idabel 6, Washington 47