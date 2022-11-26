SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – We’ve reached the third round of the playoffs. Find out who’s moving on to the next round and which teams seasons are coming to an end. Check out all the scores from around the area below.

LOUISIANA

Breaux Bridge 13, North Desoto 42

Many 14, Rosepine 7

Haynesville 31, Basile 7

Northwood 14, Brother Martin 28

St. Mary’s 25, St. Martin’s 29

Calvary 35, Dunham 50

Byrd 14, John Curtis 35

Glenbrook 27, OCS 28

Logansport 6, Homer 47

TEXAS

Harmony 38, West Rusk 35

Pleasant Grove 37, Aubrey 16

Carthage 28, Gilmer 7

Port Arthur Memorial 7, Longview 51

Newton 16, Daingerfield 12

Cooper 33, Joaquin 11

Timpson 41, Centerville 14

Mart 58, James Bowie 0

ARKANSAS

Prescott 29, Rison 34

Nashville 63, Elks 62

OKLAHOMA

Idabel 6, Washington 47