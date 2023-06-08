ROUND ROCK, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The 1981, 2005, and 2015 teams all experienced parts of what Harleton’s 2023 team accomplished.

Those three teams all punched tickets to the UIL State Tournament, but none left with a championship ring. The 2023 team changed that.

With a 10-5 win over Shiner, the Wildcats capped off one of the best seasons of high school baseball the state of Texas has ever seen, wrapping up a Class 2A championship season with a 33-1 record.

A six-run second inning gave the Wildcats all the run support they needed. After a weather delay, the Wildcats scored runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth on their way to the school’s first ever state baseball title.