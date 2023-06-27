SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Just a few weeks before his senior season begins, Evangel’s Gabriel Reliford has shut down his recruitment.

The Eagles fearsome pass rusher committed to Texas A&M via social media on Tuesday.

Reliford helped the Eagles to a 7-6 record and a playoff victory as a Junior.

As a Junior, Reliford made 129 tackles a year ago, including a staggering 27 for loss.

Of the 22 schools to offer Reliford a scholarship, he chose the Aggies over offers from Ole Miss, Kansas State, and Vanderbilt, among others.