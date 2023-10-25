SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Evangel quarterback Peyton Fulghum has been named the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.

Evangel head coach Denny Duron is impressed with Fulghum’s grit.

“He’s the toughest football player that I’ve ever been around” said Duron.

When looking for a great quarterback, toughness and leadership are two traits a player must possess. Evangel quarterback Peyton Fulghum displays both.

Whether it’s playing with the flu, broken bones or a punctured lung, the Eagles can count on Fulghum to be leading the offense.

“Not one thought crossed our mind about not playing,” said Fulghum. “That’s just not in us.”

“He’s a guy that doesn’t just play hurt, which sometimes guys play hurt but they’re limping around, he will play like he’s not hurt,” said Duron.

On Friday night Fulghum put that toughness on display, leading Evangel to a 56-0 win over Minden with a 244 yards passing and 3 touchdowns.

“He was really near perfection, he only had 2 incompletions and one was a drop,” said Duron. “As we often talk about around here, he was a boring old quarterback.”

Duron feels you can’t have a successful team without players taking on a leadership role, and he says leadership comes easy for his senior quarterback.

“He gets people to follow him without trying, he has a presence about him that’s very rare and he’s well prepared,” said Duron.

While Fulghum is a vocal leader, he feels like it’s his actions that gets players to gravitate to him.

“I hope people see how much I want it and that makes them want it more,” said Fulghum.

“I’m extremely comfortable, it really is like having a coach on the field,” Duron said.