SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Peyton Fulghum was a steady had leading the offense as Evangel topped Mansfield 50-0 Thursday night at Rodney Duron Stadium.

Fulghum connected with Tyreek Robinson for three touchdown passes in the 3rd and 4th quarter.

Evangel (1-1) goes on the road to Westgate (New Iberia) (1-0) next Friday night.