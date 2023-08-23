SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Evangel Eagles are coming off a 7-6 season with a 2nd round run in the playoffs.

Expectations are high for the Eagles as they have a 4-year starter back under center in Peyton Fulghum, but the strength of this team is going to come on the other side of the ball as the Eagles return 9 starters on defense.

“I really believe going against the guys I play against and practice against every single day has really made us what our offense is,” said senior quarterback Peyton Fulghum. “I believe we’re going against some of the best guys in the state, our defensive end probably is the best in the state. It’s really good for us to go against such good athletes and good guys because in the past years it’s made us going against other team defenses a little easier.”

“I wasn’t here in them hey days but I’ve heard great stories and a lot of history and the history speaks for itself,” said assistant head coach Fabian Carter. “I think we have a chance to do that and I think this is the team that’s going to showcase that.”

The goal is the same every season at Evangel, to win a state championship, and this might just be their best chance at a title since they hoisted the trophy back in 2016.