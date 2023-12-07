SHENANDOAH, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Timpson (15-0) pitched a shutout in the 2nd half to come from behind and take down Ganado (12-3) 35-21 in the 2A Division I semifinals.

The Bears trailed much of the first half despite a rushing and passing touchdown from 5-star prospect Terry Bussey.

After trailing 21-14 at the break, the Bears took control of the game, scoring 21 unanswered points to secure the victory.

They’ll play in the state championship game against Tolar (14-1) on Wednesday at 7pm at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.