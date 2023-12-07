NEW CANEY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Daingerfield’s magical run in the 3A Division II playoffs came to an end in Thursday night’s semifinals in a heartbreaking 20-14 overtime loss to Tidehaven.

Daingerfield (11-4) led 7-0 at the half after Chase Johnson scored from a yard out, one of his two touchdowns on the night, the 2nd one giving the Tigers a 14-7 lead.

Tidehaven (15-0) tied the game with a touchdown pass with 2:19 remaining in the game.

Daingerfield got the ball first in overtime and failed to score, and Tidehaven scored the game winner just moments later.