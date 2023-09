TATUM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Daingerfield Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season with a 34-17 win over Tatum (0-2) on Thursday night.

Chase Johnson hooked up with Amarion Simon-Jones for a pair of touchdowns in the first half and the Tigers won on the 2nd Thursday in a row.

Daingerfield travels to Timpson next Friday, Tatum is on the road at Pittsburg.