JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Daingerfield Tigers advanced to the Class 3A Division-2 state semifinals with a 42-21 win over Newton on Friday night at the Tomato Bowl.

Daingerfield led 21-14 at halftime and then scored 21 unanswered points to end the game to cap the scoring. The Tigers will play Tidehaven in next weekend’s semifinals.

Timpson will play in the 2A Division-1 semifinals next weekend after a 35-23 win over Garrison.

Terry Bussey got the scoring started with a long touchdown run, splitting the Bulldogs defense to scamper into the endzone and give the Bears a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Timpson led 14-7 at the half, and then scored a pair of touchdowns early in the 2nd half to take a 28-10 4th quarter lead.

Carthage’s 29 game win streak was snapped after a 47-44 overtime loss to Gilmer. Jett Surratt led the Bulldogs on a seven play 75-yard drive, capped by a Mikel Fields touchdown reception with 23 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

After Gilmer cashed in their possession with a 36 yard Brayden Pate field goal, Surratt was hit attempting to throw resulting in a fumble which the Buckeyes recovered.