DAINGERFIELD, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s been eleven years since the tigers have competed for State. Daingerfield head coach Davin Nelson says their roster is stacked with talent and that is obvious with how highly recruited this team is.

Wide receiver Aeryn Hampton turned down playing football at University of Alabama and instead committed to University of Texas.

“It means a lot to finally get those offers that I always wanted and dreamed of,” said Hampton. “I always dreamed of playing college ball. When it all had came, I was still shocked but I deserve to be in this moment.”

The reigning 3A Division II district champs are healthy and have eight starters returning on each side of the ball.

“I would say our roster is pretty stacked between our senior class right now and then primarily the sophomore and freshman class that we have right now,” Nelson said. “Junior class has some extremely talented guys in there but there’s just not very many of them so the class as a whole is kind of small. So we are excited about all of them but that is the way it fell right now as far as what you see on paper.”

The tigers have not been to State since 2012 but the experience on this roster could be an advantage.

Coach Nelson and the tigers open the season at home against Gladewater. Last year Daingerfield beat the bears 14-13 on opening weekend.