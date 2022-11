SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Impending weather on Friday moved a majority of this week’s pivotal high school football matchups to Thursday. Find scores from around the ArkLaTex below.

LOUISIANA

Magnolia School of Excellence 22, Ringgold 0

Huntington 48, Bossier 0

North Caddo 52, D’Arbonne Woods 18

Logansport 54, Montgomery 0

Many 56, Lakeview 0 (Many wins outright District 3-2A championship)

TEXAS

Marshall 42, Whitehouse 17

Texas High 16, Pine Tree 13 (Texas High wins outright Class 5A Division 2 – Region 2 – District 8 championship)

Hallsville 38, Mount Pleasant 8

Gilmer 44, Pittsburg 14 (Gilmer wins outright Class 4A Division 2 – Region 2 – District 7 championship)

Pleasant Grove 56, Spring Hill 0

Tatum 63, Atlanta 27

Daingerfield 48, Tatum 21 (Daingerfield wins outright Class 3A Division 2 – Region 3 – District 11 championship)

Beckville 56, Union Grove 28

Timpson 44, Garrison 38 (Timpson wins outright Class 2A Division 1 – Region 3 – District 11 championship)

Hooks 41, New Boston 21 (Hooks wins outright Class 3A Division 2 – Region 3 – District 10 championship)

Longview 70, West Mesquite 0

Gladewater 41, White Oak 35 (Gladewater clinches playoff spot)

Center 70, Brownsboro 28

Tenaha 51, Overton 14

ARKANSAS

Prescott 54, Horatio 6

Dierks 38, Mount Ida 22

Smackover 46, Fouke 20