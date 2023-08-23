HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Haynesville High School offers a football program with tradition and legacy. Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Red Franklin is widely known in Haynesville. And his son, David, has made a name for himself as well.

Head coach David Franklin says he has never and would never coach anywhere but Haynesville. The tradition and family dynamic is evident in Red Franklin Memorial Stadium.

“When I first started it was pretty nerve wracking,” Franklin said. “My first season was not very good but I’ve moved past that. I’ve learned a lot from him and from other coaches. It’s a great place to coach. The people here are very supportive.”

With an older and more experienced team, the Golden Tornado are looking to make an impression at state.

“So far out of all my years this year is going to be one of the best years,” Haynesville defensive end and guard Kentavious Watts said. “But like the last two years have been pretty good too but I feel like this one right here is something special.”

“We’ve been young for a couple years but these guys that we started as freshman are now juniors which was a lot of them,” Franklin said. “They’ve been playing for a couple years but we’re a little older now.”

31 seasons in for coach, the Franklin legacy lives on for the Tornado.

Haynesville takes on North Webster Friday, September 1 at 7 p.m.