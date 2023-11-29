SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Calvary Cavaliers are looking to be the first undefeated state champions in school history.

The Cavs are undefeated so far this season. Their overall record improved to 12-0 after their 49-28 win over Parkview Baptist in the LHSAA Division III Select Quarterfinals.

“We’ve been to the semifinals,” explained Calvary head coach Rodney Guin. “We’ve won state championships, but there hasn’t been an undefeated team come through here. They’ve got the opportunity to do that.”

The last time the Cavaliers won a State Championship was in 2020, when the matchup was played in Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

That means that if the team makes it to the championship game, it will be Coach Guin’s first time coaching in the Superdome.

“That was shocking to me when I heard him say it,” said running back James Simon. “41 years of coaching and he hasn’t played in the Superdome. It’s been over ten years since we’ve gone to the Dome,” Simon said. “That could possibly happen this year and it’s just crazy to think about.”

Calvary (12-0, 5-0) will face Newman (10-1, 2-1) in the semifinal round of the playoffs this Friday, December 1 at 7 p.m.

The winner of that game will advance to the state championship matchup where they will take on either St. Charles Catholic or University Lab.