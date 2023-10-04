CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Carthage Bulldogs are undefeated with a 6-0 record so far this season and they’re looking to keep that momentum going.

Last week, the explosiveness of the Bulldogs offense shines when quarterback Jett Surratt connected with Kydarious Matlock for an 81-yard touchdown.

“We motioned him in from the slot and put him in the backfield,” said Jett Surratt. “I knew the seam ball was going to be open if I looked the safety off and I did. I popped it wide open, and he went to score an 81-yard touchdown.”

Carthage hits the road this week for another district matchup.

“Canton has most of their players back. They play extremely hard,” said head coach Scott Surratt. “We see that they run some really good schemes offensively and defensively. They’re going to make us check the ball down or throw it deep. They aren’t going to give us any intermediate stuff. They turn their backs to the intermediate schemes. We feel like we need to get some good rushing yards in there, be effective with the ball when they turn their back and be willing to check it down.”

Carthage (6-0) will take on Canton (2-4) this Friday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m.