LONGVIEW, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Scott Surratt and the Carthage Bulldogs are now five wins away from state title number 10 after Thursday’s 42-0 victory over Liberty Eylau in the first round of the 4A Division II playoffs.

Other scores from around East Texas:

Winnsboro 30 – Atlanta 14

Pottsboro 34 – Jefferson 28

Daingerfield 48 – New Waverly 0

Newton 69 – Queen City 12

Beckville 41 – Alba Golden 0

Shelbyville 35 – Groveton 28

Honey Grove 47 – Ore City 0