SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Captain Shreve running back Jamarlon Otis had an outstanding performance in last Thursday’s win over Loyola College Prep, breaking the school’s all-time record for yards in a game.

In the Gators’ season opener, Otis dominated the field with 21 carries for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

The senior rhymed, “O-line was blocking, I was rocking,” when reflecting on his performance.

During the Preseason Blitz, Captain Shreve was expected to lean on Otis early in the season, and that showed in week one. Gator head coach Adam Kirby says, “The results on the field aren’t necessarily what makes Otis special, Jamarlon is the total package.”

Kirby said, “His ability to lead through his actions but also when he gets vocal people listen to him. As far as what makes him special, he really is the total package in what you want in a player and what you want in a recruit.”

Otis loves the grind of football and it’s all the hard work in the off-season that shines through under the Friday Night Lights.

“He’s a very physical runner, he’s a lot like Marshawn Lynch. He can make the first guy miss, he can make the 2nd guy miss, he runs angry which is what I love about him,” explained Kirby.

Otis has big goals while playing with the Gators, “I’m trying to rush for 2,000 yards and I’m trying to leave Captain Shreve as the top running back of all time.”

Coach Kirby praised Otis’ performance, “It’s one of the best I’ve ever seen, in my 12 or 13 years of coaching so it was pretty special to watch.”

Otis is now eligible for the Marketplace Chevy Athlete of the Year Award, which comes with a $2,500 scholarship. The Athlete of the Year Banquet will take place in May 2024.