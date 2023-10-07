BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Captain Shreve Gators took control District 1-5A with a 60-35 win over Airline on Friday night.

“We were the underdogs coming into tonight,” said quarterback Quortni Beaner. “People were saying [Airline] put 50 points on us, so we just had to come show them what we’re about.”

The first half of the matchup was a shoot-out. The Gators got on the board first when Jamarlon Otis hit paydirt from 41 yards out, but it wasn’t long until the Vikings responded.

The game was tied at 21 at the break.

On the first play of the third quarter, Otis scored a 67-yard touchdown. This puts the Gators up 28-21.

Despite Airline’s effort to close the gap, Captain Shreve went on to score a school record 60 points.

“It’s their first district loss in two years, so I would say that’s pretty meaningful for our program,” said head coach Adam Kirby. “[Airline] is so well coached and good at what they do. We felt like we could run the ball on them. I challenged the offensive line and being an o-line guy at heart, I took a lot of pride in that. I thought our defensive staff made a lot of adjustments and did a good job.”

Beaner led the team with four touchdowns on the night. Running back Jamarlon Otis had three touchdowns and broke 1,000 yards on the season.

“I really think that was a good job by defense getting us opportunities to score and get the ball in their territory,” said Beaner. “I just had to take the opportunities to score and give the whole offense a chance to score. It was really just a great team win.”

Captain Shreve (5-1, 3-0) will travel to Natchitoches Central (2-4, 1-2) on Friday, October 13.

Airline (5-1, 2-1) will travel to Haughton (3-3, 1-2) on Friday, October 13.