SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Captain Shreve (7-1, 5-0) won their 6th game in a row with a 42-6 win over Southwood (0-8, 0-5) Thursday night at Independence Stadium.

The Gators struck first with a Javen Thomas touchdown run midway through the first quarter to give Captain Shreve a 7-0 lead.

After getting a stop on fourth down in the 2nd quarter, Quartney Beaner connected with Jordan Wiggins on a short pass to the flat, Wiggins broke several tackles and spun his way to the endzone.

Captain Shreve will play host to Benton next Friday night.