SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Captain Shreve Gators start the season 1-0 after defeating Loyola College Prep, 37-7.

Captain Shreve started things off slow in the first half. Junior running back, Jamarlon Otis, found the endzone in the first quarter. His touchdown plus a successful two-point conversion would bring the Gators to an 8-0 lead over the Flyers.

Otis had a standout first game of the season running for over 300 yards.

In the second quarter, Captain Shreve’s defense put the pressure on Loyola Prep, backing them up to their endzone before forcing a safety. The Gators shut the Flyers out for the first half, leading 10-0.

After halftime, the Gators lit up the score board scoring 27 points and allowing only one Loyola touchdown.

Captain Shreve will host Calvary Baptist Academy next Thursday. Loyola will host Logansport next Tuesday.